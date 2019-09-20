Brad pitt named two actors couldn’t compete
Brad pitt became a hero of the October issue of GQ magazine. In an interview, he talked about what rules guide the choice of roles. Also, the actor admitted that he compares himself only with two colleagues.
Before you agree to play a role, brad asks himself, “If I’m going to play this role, what I can bring to it so that you will not be able to make another actor?”. This question it from time to time sets for the past 15 years. Usually pitt thinks about how he will be able to bring personal experience as he will share a sense of humor, personal experiences and pain, which the actor survived. And even brad have someone to look up to.
When I look at Christian Bale or Tom hardy, I understand that you can’t do what they do,
– he admitted.
Also the actor said that he loves to watch Bale and hardy:
I love to look at them. And because I couldn’t log in to this role. I really wish I could do the same thing they’re doing.
Despite the rather critical attitude to their roles, all caught up with brad in film by Quentin Tarantino “Once in Hollywood”. In his 55 years, the actor still makes you fall in love with him, not only because of attractive appearance, but also because of the quality of the acting.