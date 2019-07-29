Brad pitt re-learned to drive for the film “One day in Hollywood”
Brad pitt re-learned to drive a car for the film “Once in Hollywood”, directed by Quentin Tarantino. The main role in the film won al Pacino, Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio.
“Once in Hollywood” is already out on the big screens in the United States. The rest of the content with audience in small snippets, leaked to Network with members of the crew.
On one of the videos, which appeared on the portal “StarHit”, pitt, who plays stuntman, can’t Park a retro car even at the third attempt. Hear how the Director tells the actor what to do, but it did not work. The fans were disappointed with the lack of professionalism of the stars, but many blamed the fiasco at the beginning of the aging process.
