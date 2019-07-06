Brad pitt said that he likes to stand on the other side of the camera
55-year-old American actor and film producer brad pitt said he plans to reduce the number of their roles, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to PolitekA.
The actor said this in the summer issue of Australian magazine “GQ Australia”. For a specified number of the actor posing in a white long-sleeved shirt and over it was a beige t-shirt. Other photos show pitt is in a coat.
The Hollywood star has told about creative plans. Note, he is now the co-owner of production company Plan B Entertainment. At the moment brad is more interesting to focus on creating paintings, not to appear in them.
“I stand behind the camera with the other hand and enjoying it, but removed less and less. I really think the game is movie — work for young people. Not because there is no space for more age of the characters. Just feel that it’s natural selection”, — said the film producer.