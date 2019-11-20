Brad pitt spotted with a new girlfriend-actress who is 25 years younger than him (photos)
After reports that 55-year-old brad pitt is in a romantic relationship with 50-year-old spiritual healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Halai, Hollywood actor spotted with new girlfriend — 30-year-old American actress and artist Aliya shokat, star of the popular television series “arrested development”.
According to People magazine, brad (who is still not divorced with his wife Angelina Jolie, but has listed a free man), and Aliya spend a lot of time together. Recently, they repeatedly photographed on the street, in a restaurant, as well as the exhibition at Wilding Cran gallery in Los Angeles, where they came together.
Meryl politician Malik Duran posted Instagram pictures from the gallery, saying that introduced the Hollywood actor to his friend and artist Martin Werthmann. The photographs capture and Aliya.
In October, brad and Aliya was also on a sitcom with comedian Mike Birbiglia.
One source claims that between the actors — a purely friendly relationship. The other insists that it is something more than just friendship. And that the couple has great potential, as they share common interests.
Alia’s father is a native of Iraq, and in the veins of the mother flowing Norwegian, Irish and Italian blood.
