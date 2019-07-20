Brad pitt starred and played the astronaut in the new movie
The premiere will take place already on September 20.
Popular Hollywood actor brad pitt played the astronaut in the new film “To the stars” (“Ad Astra”). The network has already appeared the second trailer for the picture. The footage was published, the Film company 20th Century Fox.
As noted, the Director of the film was James gray. In addition to pitt, the film starred Ruth Negga and Tommy Lee Jones.
The film tells about the astronaut Roy McBride (brad pitt). A man travels through space to find their father who’s long gone. Roy is going to find out what is threatening our planet. The journey of the astronaut will reveal the secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.
We will remind, according to media reports, the conflict between brad pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie about the custody of children — exhausted.