Brad pitt suddenly became friends with the family of Kim Kardashian (photos, video)
American actor brad pitt, who has previously visited the Venice international film festival, made a surprise visit to one of the so-called “Sunday services”, which since the beginning of the year is regularly conducted by rapper Kanye West — husband of socialite Kim Kardashian.
The event, as reported by TMZ, took place in the suburbs of Los Angeless watts, about: a gospel choir was singing in the Parking lot near the local Church. Kanye and pitt are excitedly talking, laughing, and looked like close buddies. Their photos and video appeared in the social network Instagram. In addition, there were present itself the wife of Kanye, Kim and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.
Kim Kardashian
Courtney Kardashian
In early July, the couple West Kardashian and pitt were seen together at a party in Los Angeles. But then the rapper and actor was kept sufficiently distant from each other.
Kanye West holds its “services” (Shaw, stylized Church services) from the beginning of this year. Kim said they have on her husband’s excellent “therapeutic effect”. “There’s just play music, without preaching” — she said in an interview with Elle magazine. She added that Kanye is a believer and that these meetings are imbued with the love of neighbor and “Christian spirituality”, although they are open to people of all faiths.
Kanye West and Brad Pitt @dcapofficial
