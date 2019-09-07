Brad pitt was an alcoholic? New details about the divorce of the star couple
The famous 55-year-old Hollywood actor brad pitt, who recently changed his tattoo in honor of Angelina Jolie after the divorce with actress suffered from alcoholism.
The actor said that after breaking up with his wife Angelina Jolie and a half years he attended alcoholics anonymous meetings. According to the actor, he is now rid of the addiction and lead a sober lifestyle.
Brad pitt recalls that in the group of alcoholics anonymous, which he attended, there were only men. The actor was moved by how strong the man really vulnerable inside.
— I achieved the maximum possible result. I was sitting beside other people. All these people were sitting idle and were open and honest, I’ve never heard of. It was a safe place where there was virtually no convictions and therefore you are not also condemn yourself, brad said.
It is worth noting that none of those who were in the group of alcoholics anonymous, along with pitt, not blabbed to the press about the problem of the actor.
Also brad pitt said that to stop drinking was not so difficult as expected.
— Actually it was really easy, just identify your negative qualities. This is a great value, – confessed the actor.
We will remind, Roman Angelina Jolie and brad pitt began on the set of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in 2005. At that time pitt was in a relationship with former “Friends” star Jennifer aniston. The couple had a long time to hide the relationship, but in 2006, Jolie announced that she is pregnant by pitt confirmed their romance. In April 2012 celebrity announced their engagement after seven years of marriage. Pitt and Jolie married on 23 August 2014 in France. Then the pair signed tough prenup and made a tattoo in honor of this event. Your tattoo pitt recently changed, adding some detail.
Celebrities together brought up six children, of whom three are biological. Unfortunately for fans, two years after the official marriage, Jolie has filed for divorce.
Divorce 44-year-old Angelina Jolie and 55-year-old brad pitt has already lasted almost three years and during that time the star was unable to reach a unanimous decision. Brad is so tired of this process that he recently decided to put former lover hard ultimatum — divorce or a fine. At the same time, pitt maintains friendly relations with each other his former lover Jennifer aniston, and was present at the celebration of its 50th anniversary in February of this year. Recently Hollywood has been rumors about a new beloved actor, which is very similar to Jolie.