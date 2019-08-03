Brad pitt was attacked with kisses actress
Lena Dang, didn’t miss opportunity to preen in front of cameras.
The film “Once in Hollywood” has become perhaps the most discussed in the world. Of even more interest to the film fueled world premieres, which visited the main actors. In particular, brad pitt, got into a curious situation on the red carpet.
A funny incident occurred during the presentation of “Once in Hollywood” in the UK. London came Quentin Tarantino with his wife, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and brad pitt. Before the premiere show of Hollywood stars took part in the traditional photo, which was attended by hundreds of paparazzi.
On the red carpet appeared actors who played supporting roles in the film. Thus, 33-year-old Lena Dang did not miss the opportunity to show off in front of cameras. But perhaps the star was impressed by the charisma of his colleagues brad pitt and the eyes of the photographers she hugged and kissed the famous handsome cheek. The picture shows that the actor is only troubled by such manifestations of tenderness.
In the Western media noted that in the course of the evening, Lena Dang behaved rather excitedly. She was always looking for the opportunity to talk with brad pitt, as evidenced by the pictures. Now representatives of the actor did not react to the incident, and Lena Dang following the premiere of the movie missed.