Bradley Cooper introduced two year-old daughter with the new girl
44-year-old Bradley Cooper is, like, totally came around after him in June of this year left Irina Shayk. In any case, appearing on the days in public, Bradley clearly did not look depressed. Moreover, it was accompanied by yet unidentified reporters attractive mysterious stranger.
With this beauty Bradley appeared at Disneyland in California. Of course, he didn’t come here just for the sake of his companion. First and foremost, Cooper visited an amusement Park for two year old daughter Leia, his only child from Irina. However, Bradley was able to devote sufficient time to his pretty companion. So, at some point, leaving Leia in the care of Park staff, actor and stranger enough to ride the big rides, including Incredicoaster – extreme version of the “roller coaster”. And Bradley and his companion looked very happy as their entertainment and each other.
As for little Leah, she too was perfectly happy. She circled the carousel, climbed on the shape of a giant turtle, rode a “flying elephant”… And in between rides comfortably transferred to the shoulders of the Pope.
Note that Bradley for the second time in the last 10 days to see Leah. About a week ago the paparazzi managed to shoot him with her daughter on the beach in Ibiza, where earlier vacationing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It seems that Irina honestly fulfill the conditions of the agreement made at parting with Bradley, according to which Leah will spend half the time with her and half with Bradley. In any case, as long as both live in new York.