Bradley Cooper refuses to work plans to remain with my daughter
After breaking up with Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk decided that to raise my daughter they would be together. Both parents try to spend more time with little Lea, even if for this we have to make sacrifices.
Braley Cooper and Irina Shayk are going through hard times. But perhaps the hardest now have their daughter Leah, who is forced by turns to spend time with their parents.
However, actor and model trying to make their breakup has not affected baby’s life. So, recently it became known that Bradley Cooper abandoned plans to stay with my daughter.
“Bradley wanted to move to new York for a couple of months there to work on your writing. It seems that in this city more inspiration than in Los Angeles. After parting with Irina plans had to be cancelled,” said the insider portal RadarOnline.com.
Anonymous added that Cooper is doing everything to stay with her daughter and make all the same active part in her upbringing.
Fans do not lose hope that the actor and model again. The Irene and Bradley, according to the media, ready to move on.