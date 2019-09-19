Bradley Cooper spotted on a walk with a 52-year-old movie star
After four years of marriage and a high-profile breakup model Irina Shayk and actor Bradley Cooper began to establish his personal life. Irina recently noted in the society’s new boyfriend – ex-wife Jennifer aniston Justin Theroux. Hollywood actor also did not keep up with former lover and appeared in public with a famous actress, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
Bradley Cooper credited the novel with the main character of the famous TV series “Big little lies” by Laura Dern. Recently the pair have even been spotted on the streets of new York while walking. But the actors themselves deny their relationship, and 52-year-old movie star, even for the first time commented on the rumors about their affair.
“We all are friends. We were lucky with that. And we were a real family. He is the best out of people and one of the best friends in the world. So I can’t blame anybody that they walk into his life, because he’s beautiful,” said Laura in an interview for Us Weekly.