Bradley Cooper spotted on a walk with her daughter
It seems that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk was one of the most civilized and relaxing breaks ever. In fact, after divorce ex-couple have not stopped to communicate and share custody of her daughter, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to lux.fm.
Agree, this is not often not only in Hollywood. But popular model and a famous actor continue to be a family for the baby Leah de St.
So, this weekend Bradley Cooper all the time dedicated to the girl. Paparazzi photographed star dad and 2-year-old Leah for a walk in Los Angeles when they walked together.
As you know, after a breakup with her husband Irina Shayk moved to new York, and Bradley remained in Sunny California. However, insiders say that 44-year-old actor and 33-year-old model doing everything to make their daughter Leah never experienced a lack of love and the consequences of family breakdown.