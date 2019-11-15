Bradley Cooper wants to return to Irina Shayk, according to the fans
Fans of stars suggest that the American actor Bradley Cooper wants to restore the Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. This opinion has been formed among fans after the singer Lady Gaga said on a talk show of Oprah Winfrey.
The reason for the parting of the actor with the model believed his love affair with the singer. Live popular show, Lady Gaga said that loving relationship with Bradley Cooper – is a fake. Celebrity decided to play to the audience during the filming of the film “a Star is born” for the sake of attracting public attention. In the end it helped the American singer to gain recognition of the fans at the ceremony of awarding the prize “Oscar”.
After breaking up with Irina Shayk Bradley Cooper has launched itself: stopped shaving, to follow the appearance and exercise. Who is the actor regularly see in the gym. Cooper performs exercise and looks fresh. According to fans, changes in appearance of a star of screens associated with the intention to return to Irina Shayk.
Recall that the model after retiring from the actor and not found a worthy companion. In March 2017 Shayk gave birth to daughter Leah from Cooper. It is not excluded, celebrities will soon resume the relationship.