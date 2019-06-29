Bradley Cooper wants to take away the child from Irina Shayk
Fans of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are concerned: they learned that their idol was going to sue because his little daughter Leah. But more recently it seemed that the former civil wife peacefully communicate and educate 2-year-old daughter Leah together…
As told the overseas edition of Grazia, one of the friends of the Cooper, the relationship of Irina and Bradley only began to improve after their breakup, suddenly escalated dramatically. And all because of the fact that Bradley decided not to move. After Shayk left her boyfriend she took her daughter and moved to new York. She settled there in the house that Bradley had bought for her in the fashionable district of the city. And he Cooper, meanwhile, remained in their former family home in Los Angeles. Recently, Bradley came to Irina and Leah. Cooper said Irina, she decided to move to new York more often to see the daughter. And she was quite pleased by this turn of events.
However, recently Bradley has suddenly changed his mind. According to the friend of the actor, Cooper was convinced that the departure from Los Angeles, where he is in constant contact with all the cinematic “the party”, may be detrimental to his career. And for such a “looped” on the work of a man like Cooper this would be a major blow. So the actor decided to stay and reported it to Irina. Her reaction was unexpected: the model stated that to decide where he wants to live it right. But in this case Irina could not promise him that he will often see his daughter, since she intends to carry it with me around the world. As explained by the model, it is not going to adapt to the schedule of Cooper and to stay in new York in anticipation, when he deigns to come. In response, Bradley said that in this case, he rejects the idea of joint custody of Leah. And will demand for himself the sole, through the courts.