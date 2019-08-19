Bradley Cooper with his daughter Leah went to the beach

August 19, 2019
Last weekend the daughter of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been together with my mom. On these — it’s daddy’s turn.

Брэдли Купер с дочерью Леей сходили на пляж

Sun, sea and lots of sand are all you need for small children to have fun. This is clear not just regular moms and dads, but stellar parents. Based on this simple rule, this weekend Bradley Cooper spent with her daughter and friends on the beach in Malibu. Where he was spotted by the paparazzi.

Having grown a mustache and beard, Bradley was not to bother with beach outfits, as did Irina Shayk. The actor was dressed comfortably in a grey t-shirt and pants. And Leah and did leave one diaper — not in the couture swimwear happiness!

