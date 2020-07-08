Bramovich samokritichni: Swede calling himself President, gravam I coach “Mlana”
Zlatan Yak always on visit
Naperedodni in the framework of the 31st round Car And “MLAN” sensacine obra basestring lder championship – Juventus (4:2) I vpershe in 2020 rotsi uvisel in the area to Play Vropy.
“MLAN” vpershe for 31 year scoring Vier Goli Juventus in match Sir A.
First goal skladi “reasoner” on rahunku Zlatan Bramovich.
Tsya Peremoga nestlike nadinola 38-ronago Swede, that poslematchevom nterv th VIN ESPN in Gartow form calling himself President, gravam I coach “Mlana”.
Wherein VIN, however, Jurisa scho yomu paying tilki Yak futbolista.
“I’m the President, I gravity coach “Mlana”. Filthy tilki scho meni paying viklyuchno robot futbolista. If I club z pershoho day season, mi b had won “the scudetto”.
I’m old, this is not a secret. Vik – TSE just a number. I good pracuju, zberg balance I sgrav more today, than in a view from the past match. Vdtuv yourself good, if you honestly, I namagoose dopomogty COMAND USA ways.
Torknutsya Zlatan I of his future.
“Future in club? Podyvimos. Pokey will ye dwellers nalogovaia of the game, but navkolo – Divna situation [s coronaviruses], Yak mi SDAT controllati”.
Contract Bramovich z “Melanom” zakonchatsya in CNC ninskog season.