Brand Hyundai electric car built in honor of his first model

August 23, 2019 | Avto
Company Hyundai has shown the first teaser of the all-electric concept car EV 45, made in retrostile.

Its premiere will take place on 10 September at the Frankfurt motor show.

According to the creators, the design of the electric car inspired by the first model Hyundai – sedan Pony. Before its premiere 45 years ago introduced the concept of the Pony Coupe, designed by Italian Studio Italdesign. The serial front-wheel drive Pony with a four-meter body was started in 1975 and was equipped with Mitsubishi engines.

Judging by the first teaser, the concept will be performed in the style of the first prototype of Hyundai.

Information on a technical stuffing of the concept car EV 45, as well as on the prospects of serial production yet.

