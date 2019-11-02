Brand Hyundai introduced the concepts of Kona and Veloster
Hyundai not the first acts on the show tuning SEMA in Vegas with several concepts. Before the start of the exhibition four days left, and Hyundai has revealed a couple of cars, in addition to the previously announced Grappler hatchback Veloster and Veloster N Performance. This time processing has undergone a Kona and Veloster N Performance Package. Turned out the concepts of Rockstar Performance Garage and Bisimoto Kona Ultimate VelosterRaptor N, created in collaboration with Atelier Rockstar Performance and Bisimoto Engineering.
The horse got the suspension components from the company King, 16-inch rally wheels Motegi, 30-inch tires Mickey Thompson, additional light from Baja Design, chip-tuning from Race Chip, exhaust system from Magnaflow, reshaped intake system K&N, brake discs and pads from R1 Concepts and Kicker sound system, plus custom color and trim.
Hot hatch Bisimoto VelosterRaptor N in the official release of the shamelessly named Type R Killer. Fortunately, he has something to boast of apart from Fifteen52 wheels, lowered Eibach suspension, brakes from Tarox, new spoiler, headlights stuffed with Flyryde, on-Board diagnostics or a composite of the front seats.
In the project VelosterRaptor N applied accessories and components for the aftermarket that are already available or those that will become available. Source turboservice 2.0 issued 275 forces and 353 N•m. And efforts Bisimoto she is boosted to a level higher than 320 strength. In the course went high performance air intake, turbocharger, intercooler, exhaust system and control program.
Even the engine got a new parts kit valve timing, providing improved filling of the cylinders due to the pulse-wave effects on inlet. In addition system was installed for the injection of water-methanol mixture. The impact is not too impressive, but the authors of the concept underline that they sought to achieve not just growth capacity but also to simultaneously improve the thermal efficiency of the engine.