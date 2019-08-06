Brand Victoria’s Secret first time working with transgender model
At the weekend it became known that the brand Victoria’s Secret for the first time invited to cooperate with the transgender model. She was a 22-year-old Valentina Sampaio from Brazil, which in his Instagram had shared a photo from backstage of photo shoot for youth line brand of underwear, Victoria’s Secret Pink.
We will remind, last week, model Shanina Shayk told about the cancellation of the legendary show brand this year. Many attributed this to the unstable financial situation of the brand, as well as serious reputational issues, which began after last year’s marketing Director ed Razek said that victorias Secret does not need transgender models, and models of plus size for display.
By the way, this position of the brand not only angered the activists, fighting for diversity in the fashion world and equal opportunities for all, but made and some models refuse cooperation with Victoria’s Secret. For example, Karlie Kloss admitted that conservatism brand has influenced her care.
I felt that the position of the brand in no way reflects my opinion and the message I want to convey to young women worldwide about what a real beauty
— the model admitted in an interview with Vogue.
In addition, in support of transgender models also called Kendall Jenner and Lily Aldridge, who also participated in the show VS.
Valentina was spotted on the way to the casting of the brand at the end of August this year, but detailed comments on the new work model is not given and shared only a small video, which urged them to never stop dreaming.
Valentine also made a new post in which he shared his emotions.
Life is amazing! More love and less hate! Hatred is pointless, don’t waste your time
— wrote Sampaio.
Perhaps in this way the model responded to a number katersky comments that appeared under the photo from the backstage of the shooting for VS.
For the fashion world, considering the previous tough stance Victoria’s Secret, truly a significant event, but for the most Sampaio is a new line in the portfolio, although, of course, honorable — the model in the industry has managed to achieve great things. So, Valentine has already appeared on the covers of fashion magazines, including ELLE and Vogue (the Brazilian became the first transgender person on the cover of the French edition) and also starred in campaigns for H&M, Opening Ceremony, Levi’s and L’oreal.