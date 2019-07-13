“Braty gadjukiny” introduced a new lyrical song
In the recording of the track was also attended by the strings symphonic rock-orextra BREVIS.
The group “Braty gadjukiny” presented a lyrical song from the new album “Laughter and Sin” on July 10. The band recorded its based on three of the most popular hits of group “Roksolana”, “Yellow Tape” and “straw”.
Interestingly, in the recording of the track was also attended by the strings symphonic rock-orextra BREVIS, and a few words for the songs were taken from a poem by Ivan Franko. The single “Who are you?” members of the group decided to create a single image of a woman who had already met in the work of Gadiukiny.
I have this feature – I am very bad at faces. But feelings and emotions long stored in my head. Perhaps the time has come not to scatter but to gather stones together… So who is this mystery woman? Intrigue. But when past me is a beautiful woman, I mentally dedicate this song to her, says one of the band members Pavel krakhmalev.
But the other singer Igor Melnichuk adds that Ivano Franko, the work of which they converted, before he was inspired by the poetry of Bohdan Lepky. “Life goes on! The main thing – be in the memory,” – concludes the artist.