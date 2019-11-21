Brave girl in underwear rushed into the fire to save the Koala: the network is gaining popularity…
The network is gaining popularity video of the heroic act of the Australian. The country is now the strongest raging fires, targeting a variety of wild animals. Especially killed many koalas, which are one of the symbols of Australia. They are notoriously slow and often unable to escape on their own.
A young woman named Tony drove past the burning Bush in the state of New South Wales, when she noticed a Koala, which was limping across the road, trying to get away from the fire. But the forest was burning and on the other side of the highway. Animal confused.
Tony, without hesitation and risking his own life, rushed to help. Along the way she ripped her shirt off, left in my bra and wrapped in clothes Koala, brought the animal out of the woods. As reported 9News.com the girl also gave the animal to drink and water soaked his burnt fur. The rescued animal, which managed to get the burns, wrapped in a towel and taken to a special center, which provides veterinary assistance to the affected koalas.
