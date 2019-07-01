Brazil – Argentina online live match of Copa America
In the night from 2 to 3 July in the Copa America, which takes place in Brazil, will host the semifinal match between the hosts of the tournament and Argentina. The fight will take place in Belo Horizonte to the Mineirão stadium, beginning at 03:30 Kyiv time.
Seventeenth meeting at the America’s Cup
The upcoming match will be the 17th in the history of games between teams in the final tournament of the America’s Cup. Six wins and Brazil, four — Argentina, in six cases there was fixed the draws (goal difference of 23:22 in favor of “they”). Three teams were winners on penalties — twice the success was on the side of the Brazilians, once triumphal Argentines.
Words before the match
Tiago Silva defender Brazil team: “Messi is the best player in history. The best one I’ve seen in the game. To play against him is a privilege. But to admire him, we can in other matches, now the game will be Brazil — Argentina. Whenever I met him — in the Champions League for the club or for the national team, I was always very hard. His game can be thoroughly studied, but he was always able to make the result”.
Lionel Messi, the Argentina striker: “This Copa America — equal and complex. More fight than the game. In truth, this is not my tournament, do not play as expected. Unfortunately, a very bad field. The ball it jumps like a rabbit, and it is difficult to control. It’s just a shame that the Copa America is played on such fields. Impossible to play, impossible to move with the ball, it is impossible to pass. It only remains to adapt to it. It is difficult to determine a favorite. We showed our ambitions, but the match against Brazil will be difficult.”
The referee from Ecuador
Judge meeting archrivals will be 41-year-old Roddy Zambrano from Ecuador. FIFA referee since 2012. Most of the important tournaments in his career Zambrano youth world Cup 2015 in New Zealand and the Copa America in 2016 in the United States.
41-year-old Roddy Zambrano
The path to the semi-finals
On the way to the semifinals, “pentacampeon” confidently won their group without conceding any goals — wards Titus beat Bolivia (3:0) and Peru (5:0) and drew with Venezuela (0:0). In the quarterfinals, not without difficulty passed Paraguay — playing 58 minutes in the most, the Brazilians were unable to score in regulation or in extra time, but were more accurate in the penalty shootout.
Argentina started the tournament with a defeat against Colombia (0:2) and a draw with Paraguay (1:1), questioning his exit from the group. However, the victory over Qatar (2:0) provided Messi and company reached the quarter-finals, where the team of Lionel Scaloni confidently coped with Venezuela (2:0).
It is noteworthy that the tournament is not very performance two or more goals while not scoring a single player. The Brazilians two goals in the asset Everton and Felipe Coutinho, the Argentines scored the same Lautaro Martinez.
22 trophy for two
In the history of the tournament team two has won 22 titles in the asset of Argentina’s 14 titles are the best team in South America (however, the last time “Albi-Celeste” triumphale in 1993), Brazil’s eight championship cups. But the most honourable trophies the national team of Uruguay — 15, most of which (eight) were conquered in pre-war years.
Photo Getty Images, Twitter the national teams of Argentina and Brazil.
