Brazil – Argentina: where to watch online semi-finals of the Copa America in 2019
In the night from 2 to 3 July in Brazil, will host the first semifinal match of the Copa America in 2019, which will meet the most titled teams of South America — five-time world champion Brazil and Argentina, the assets of which the two best teams in the world. The fight will take place in Belo Horizonte to the Mineirão stadium, beginning at 03:30 Kyiv time.
On the way to the final “pentacampeon” confidently won their group without conceding any goals — wards Titus beat Bolivia (3:0) and Peru (5:0) and drew with Venezuela (0:0). In the quarterfinals, not without difficulty passed Paraguay — playing 58 minutes in the most, the Brazilians were unable to score in regulation or in extra time, but were more accurate in the penalty shootout.
Argentina started the tournament with a defeat against Colombia (0:2) and a draw with Paraguay (1:1), questioning his exit from the group. However, the victory over Qatar (2:0) provided Messi and company reached the quarter-finals, where the team of Lionel Scaloni confidently coped with Venezuela (2:0).
It is noteworthy that the tournament is not very performance two or more goals while not scoring a single player. The Brazilians two goals in the asset Everton and Felipe Coutinho, the Argentines scored the same Lautaro Martinez.
America’s Cup-2019. Brazil. The semi-finals
July 3 (Wednesday)
Brazil — Argentina 03:30 “Match TV” (Russia), “ESPN+”, “Telemundo”, “fuboTV” (all — USA)
Note that in the other semi-final in the night of 3 to 4 July will play Chile and Peru.
.
