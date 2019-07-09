Brazil for the ninth time won the championship of South America (video)
9-time
In Brazil ended with a 46th draw of the Copa America.
For the 9th time in its history, Champions linohaymerynhalg of the continent was Brazil.
In the final on the “Marakan” they beat Peru team 3:1.
In the opening match Everton led the masters championship, ahead 1:0.
With the direct assistance of judges appointed in the penultimate minute of the half, a questionable penalty, “the Incas” equalized 1:1.
However, by the break, the Brazilians regained the advantage in one ball – Gabriel BOM Jesus in Billiards put a ball in the bottom corner of the goal 2:1.
In the middle of the second half, the referee again revived the intrigue in the match, deleting the Brazilians the author of the second goal. But even most Peruvians couldn’t do anything really to create the gate of Alisson.
And on 90+1 minute, Richarlyson penalty removed almost all the old questions about the winner 3:1.
Note that of the five editions of the America’s Cup, held in Brazil, it ended with the victory of the they.