Brazil on the famous “Marakan” won the America’s Cup (photos, video)
Brazil’s national team became the winner of the America’s Cup in football. In the final match in the famous arena “maracanã” in Rio de Janeiro wards Titus defeated the team of Peru — 3:1 (Everton, 15, Jesus, 45+3, Richarlyson, 90, from a penalty — Guerrero, 44, penalty). By the way, the rivals have already met each other in the group stage, when the “ball magicians” no problem put the Peruvians, which protected belonging to the Kiev “Dynamo” Carlos Zambrano, on the shoulder — 5:0.
Note that the final of the masters competition finishing in the minority. In the 70th minute for a second in the match yellow cards, the field was removed forward of Manchester city, Gabriel Jesus (pictured in header), who had to score or give an assist. On the way to the locker room teammate Zinchenko, not only cried, but I dumped the booth VAR.
Their success at home (for the entire tournament, Brazil conceded just one goal, and one penalty) has become five-time world Champions ninth in history. The Uruguay — 15 titles, Argentina — 14. The last time the Brazilians won the America’s Cup in 2007, when defeated in the final of the Argentina — 3:0.
“Congratulations guys, proud. You deserve,” — wrote in Instagram , the striker of Brazil Neymar, who missed the tournament due to injury.
All individual prizes went to Brazilians: Everton’s top scorer, Alisson — best goalkeeper, Dani Alves — best player of the Copa America
By the way, the 36-year-old Brazil defender Dani Alves became the first player in history who managed in his career to win 40 trophies. Of these, 36 titles former football player “Seville”, “Barcelona”, “Juventus” and “PSG” won with the clubs, and four others with the national team.
We will add that in the match for third place of the Copa America, Argentina’s national team defeated the team of Chile — 2:1 (Aguero, 12, Dibala, a 22 — Vidal, 59, penalty). While the Argentines in the 37th minute was removed from the field Lionel Messi, and the Chilean — Gary Medela.
.
Photo Getty Images, Instagram
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter