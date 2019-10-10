Brazil – Senegal — 1:0: online video goals friendly match
Thursday, June 10, in Singapore at the National stadium with a capacity of 55 thousand spectators, is a friendly match between five-time world Champions Brazil and the national team of Senegal.
“Pentacampeon” after winning home of the America’s Cup (wards Titus in the finals defeated Peru 3:1) ready to start in the qualification for the world Cup in 2022. Yet positive results, the Brazilians can not boast — draw 2:2 with Colombia (in Miami) and lost 0:1 from Peru (in Los Angeles).
But Senegal, having beaten in a home match Guinea (1:0), is on the verge of reaching the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in January-February next year in Cameroon. The return match with the Guineans is scheduled for October 18, and sparring with the “pentacampeon” is a great rehearsal before him.
Brazil — Senegal — 1:0
Brazil: Ederson, Dani Alves, Alex Sandro, Marquinhos, Tiago Silva, Casemiro, Arthur, Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus.
Spare: Overton, Santos, Matheus Henrique, Everton, FC Lokomotiv Moscow, Renan Lodi, Gabriel, Kai, And Milito, Package Of Richarlyson, Fabinho.
Senegal: Gomis, Diatta, Gassama, Gueye, Diane, If, Coulibaly, Kouyate, Sana’a, I. Sarr, Manet.
Subs Not Used: Abd.Diallo, Diav, S. Sarre, Tube, Vahe, AB. Diallo, Keita, Ndiaye, Siss.
For goals in the match online you will be able to follow the news.
1:0 — Roberto Firmino (Brazil), 9th minute
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter