Brazil vs Paraguay live streaming free: preview, prediction
Brazil is confidently moving towards victory in the America’s Home Cup, but if Paraguay can create problems for it, we have estimated this probability of development of events in our forecast. Wait for a sensation?
Brazil
For the Brazilian national team, the tournament is still quite successful – Tite’s team entered the playoffs from the first place. After a convincing 3-0 victory over Bolivia in the first round, the Brazilians relaxed a bit and could not cope with the defense of Venezuela, ending the match with a goalless draw.
However, in the last match, the Pentakampeony justified the predictions and staged the mayhem of the Peru national team, sending five unanswered goals to its gates. Thus, Brazil remained in the first place in the group, and for three group tournament fights, none of the opponents could score even one goal at the gates.
Paraguay
Paraguay’s national team was not successful in their group, moreover – the playoff team Eduardo Berisso managed to get out with two points in the asset. In the first round, the Paraguayans did not keep two goals against Qatar, a 2-2 draw, and the match ended with a draw with Argentina, where the red-white ones were closer to victory.
Despite the defeat of 0: 1 against Colombia in the last round, the Paraguayans managed to get into the playoffs – the Japanese team also had two points, but lost to Paraguay in additional indicators.
Statistics
Only in one of the last four matches did the teams score more than three goals on each other’s goal
Brazil hasn’t lost to Paraguay in any of the last six matches – two wins and four draws
Brazil didn’t miss any of the last five matches
Only in one of the last seven away matches, Paraguay was able to score more than one goal against Brazil.
Forecast
The Brazilian national football team is one of the best in the tournament, the team Tite is successful both in attack and defense. Obviously, in the confrontation with Paraguay, pentakampeony are an obvious favorite and will definitely bet on the victory – the Brazilians are definitely the strongest in the America’s Cup and Paraguay is not in a position to resist such quality players.