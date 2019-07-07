Brazil vs Peru live streaming free: preview, H2H
Brazil – Peru. Forecast (category 2.21) and bets on the America’s Cup match (07/07/2019)
Brazil – Peru: wait for a sensation?
The Brazilian national team has only one step left to win in the America’s Home Cup, but whether it will allow Peru to implement its plans on July 7th is Peru – we already have an answer in our forecast. How will the meeting end?
Brazil
Brazil’s national team even before the start of the tournament was considered one of the main favorites to win, and as a result, the Tite team fully met these predictions, reaching the final. At the group stage, the Brazilians won two victories over Bolivia (3: 0) and Peru (5: 0) and tied with Venezuela (0: 0), thus making a way out of the group.
In the quarterfinals, the Paraguayan national team almost created a real sensation, snatching a goalless draw in regular time. However, in the penalty shootout, the fortune smiled at the tournament hosts and in the semifinals they reached Argentina. The 2-0 victory over Albiseleste was not at all easy for the Pentakampon, but in general they controlled the meeting and deservedly reached the final.
Peru
The national team of Peru is the main sensation of the tournament – the “Incas” were able to get into the playoffs only from third place. In the group stage, the team of Ricardo Gareki won only one victory, beating Bolivia 3: 1 in the second round. A 0: 0 draw with Venezuela and a 0: 5 defeat from Brazil in the last round clearly showed that there were plenty of problems in the game of the team, but this did not prevent the Peruvians from reaching the final.
In the quarterfinals, Peru’s national team managed to withstand a squall of attacks from the Uruguay national team and reduced the match to a goalless draw, after which it outplayed the opponent in a penalty shootout. In the semifinals, the Incas were also considered an obvious outsider in the game against Chile, but again managed to surprise – a 3: 0 victory allowed the Peruvians to reach the final.
Statistics
Brazil national team has not missed the tournament yet
Only in one of the last 19 matches Brazil lost to Peru, while winning 13 victories.
Only two of the last six matches between teams scored less than three goals.
Forecast
Brazil squad experienced problems in just one match – in the quarterfinal Paraguay was able to get to the penalty shootout. However, in general, “pentakampeony” demonstrate their highest class at the tournament – even in those fights, where the team does not all succeed, individual forwards act out.
The Peru national team managed to get into the final and have nowhere to retreat, so the dry series of Brazilians may well be interrupted today. Brazil is an obvious favorite, and for certain it will try to solve everything in the main time – on the defensive, the “Incas” have problems and the tournament hosts are quite capable of taking advantage of them.