Brazilian actor took to the red carpet in a revealing dress
In the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo hosted the MTV MIAW 2019. On the red carpet this evening, every star wanted to surprise their way.
But most surprising was a Brazilian actor and youtuber Reinaldo Montalvo. He appeared on the red carpet in character from his reality show Queens of Brazil in YouTube-channel – Natty.
The Reynolds was a Golden dress embroidered with beads and stones, with a revealing neckline and high slit.
The cut allowed the actor to demonstrate their legs, which with their elegance overshadowed even the model’s legs Alessandra Ambrosio. The girl came in evening dress from the brand Amir Slama, which consisted of a black bodice embroidered with sequins and Maxi skirt with a high thigh-high slit.
Beige shoes, wig with blond curls and intense makeup made provocative bow Reynaldo. But the highlight of the image had a beard that looked strange in the outfit per whole.
But so Montalvao looks in your Instagram.
Such footage is rare in his photoblog, because most of the images are snapshots in the image of Natty.