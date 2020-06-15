Brazilian footballer of Shakhtar married to a Ukrainian (photo)
June 15, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Aunt Tatiana
Attacking midfielder of Shakhtar Aunt got married and announced it on his page in Instagram. A beloved 20-year-old Brazilian was the Ukrainian girl named Tatiana.
The exact date and place of the wedding my Aunt not indicated, although the location noted the city of Kiev.
Recall, Aunt nominated for the prize Golden Boy-2020.
We add that the contract with the Pitmen born in Alvorada signed in February 2019. The transfer amount was EUR 15 million.