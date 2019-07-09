Brazilian Ford Bronco received a special version Trail extreme
While American motorists continue to wait for the arrival of the new Bronco SUV, this model has long been available for purchase in Brazil.
It is called the Troller T4.
Recall, the Troller is a Brazilian car brand, but the core of T4 SUV is “truck” Ford.
In 2014, after upgrading this model was transferred to a shortened version of the Ford T6 platform on which, in particular, built global Ranger pickup truck. Now, however, the Troller T4, a new version of “Trail” for severe off-road.
This SUV is equipped with a snorkel for water obstacles overcoming, tow hooks and a powerful winch. In addition, the special model supplied off-road bumpers, due to which managed to improve the angles of approach and departure.
Bumper trim wheel arch panel front wings, roof spoiler and tailgate painted in matte gray. The color for the main body, you can choose from a fairly wide palette of colors: black, white, gray, red, yellow and others.
All nine of them. The movement novelty leads 3.2-liter 200-strong turbo diesel engine, working in tandem with 6МКПП. Troller T4 Trail was estimated at 38 thousand dollars.