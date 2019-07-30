Brazilian police issued a verdict in the case of Neymar about the rape
The police of Brazil shall terminate the investigation forward “Paris Saint-Germain” and Brazilian national team of Neymar about the rape, according to news Agency AFP.
The police of são Paulo found no evidence that Neymar was raped Brazilian model Nagila Trinidad in the Paris room of the hotel.
Previously, to represent the girls in court refused counsel. The reason is the lack of evidence in its favor.
The decision of the police will be sent to prosecutors, who within 15 days will evaluate the case. The final decision will be made by the judge.
