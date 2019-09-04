Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Slammed For Going To Comedy Club As Fires Rage Across Amazon
The Brazilian president appears to be taking the crisis seriously in recent days. As the Associated Press reported, Bolsonaro vowed this week to “act strongly” to control the fires and said it was the country’s “duty” to protect the rainforest, even though critics said that his lack of action contributed to the fires spreading over the course of the last few weeks.
“The protection of the forest is our duty,” the Brazilian president said. “We are aware of that and will act to combat deforestation and criminal activities that put people at risk in the Amazon. We are a government of zero tolerance for crime, and in the environmental field it will not be different.”
Loading…
Critics say that Bolsonaro’s statements about opening up the forest for development offered encouragement to loggers and farmers who have set the fires. Leaked documents had also seemed to indicate that Jair Bolsonaro was trying to sabotage conservation efforts in encouraging more development of the rainforest.
The Independent reported that the Brazilian government had met with leaders in the state of Para, where the Amazonia National Park is located, and discussed the need for Brazil to “fight off international pressure” to implement conservation plans.
Jair Bolsonaro is now facing international pressure as well. As the Independent noted, French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to veto a EU trade deal with South American states, including Brazil, over concerns with the Amazon fires.