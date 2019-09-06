Brazilian soldiers rescued a drowning of a Jaguar, and he became their friend
This event took place in the Amazon jungle: soldiers of the Brazilian army, seeing the sinking of the Jaguar-a teenager rushed to help the beast…
Jaded Jaguar could sink any minute.
During his recovery he didn’t resist. The predator realized that people want to save him. From the water team brought the Jaguar on his hands, because he is quite exhausted and could not move by himself.
Co-workers helped one of the most dangerous beasts of our time, they without hesitation rushed into the water, forgetting about the danger to their lives!
Jaguar had to trust and accept help from people, soon, he reacted to this with appreciation.
After seeing the condition of the predator, the soldiers did not dare to throw the poor guy in the jungle.
Helpless and weakened animal could be easy pickings for poachers.
Local authorities approved the request of the Brazilian soldiers to leave the Jaguar itself.
Predator prettier every day.
Over time, he became trustingly to play with people and consider them my family. The hero of the story was given the name of Cikita. Now he has grown up, matured and became powerful and fast Jaguar. The beast, surrounded by love and attention, remains with them, with people who once saved his life!
Our heroes evoke the warm feelings and the feelings of respect and admiration. Courageous, brave and responsive. Thanks to people in this world still have a chance!