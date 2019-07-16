Brazilian supermarket mistakenly sold to customers cocaine is washing powder (PHOTOS) (PHOTOS)

Police in Sao Paulo discovered not less than 80 kg of cocaine in one of the supermarkets on the outskirts of the city after several buyers came across a “surprise” in the form of the drug in boxes of washing powder.

As writes the local edition of G1, on the morning of 15 July one of the buyers, finding instead of detergent compressed package with the pasta Coca, tried to return the product to the store and threatened. Another customer immediately took the lot to the police.

Law enforcement visited the store and witnessed how some people were unloaded the same product from the truck. The suspects tried to escape. Detained four people – the owner and three employees of the supermarket. Police seized approximately 30-40 boxes of washing powder drug from a compressed mass could have no less than 200 kg of cocaine, notes The Guardian.

The official representative of police of San Paulo said that I had never seen this before. According to one version, the supermarket was used for money laundering and cocaine came on the shelves under the guise of washing powder by mistake. The company that produces the powder, said that there has been “a clear violation of the packaging of the products for unlawful purposes,” and expressed willingness to cooperate with the police.

Another curious case involving drug trafficking occurred at the airport of Barcelona: there detained a Colombian courier who was trying to hide a pound of cocaine under a wig. However, judging by the photo of the hapless carrier, he didn’t try very hard: the policemen immediately drew his ridiculous appearance.

At the end of June in Spain, with a transit stop in Sevilla was detained Sergeant of the air force of Brazil in his Luggage found 39 pounds of cocaine. The officer was a member of the flight crew, who must accompany the President of Brazil Jaira Bolsonaro on the way back from the G20 summit in Osaka Japanese. He Bolsonaro flew on another plane.