Brazil’s President insulted Brigitte macron post in the social network, her enraged husband (photo)
The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro insulted a 66-year-old wife of the French leader of Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte comment in the social network. One of the supporters Bolsonaro spaced on a Facebook post where he compared the photograph of the spouses of Makron with the picture, which shows Air Bolsonaro with his 37-year-old wife Michelle. “Now I know why the macron is pursuing Bolsonaro?”. And the Brazilian President, according to Daily Mail, wrote back: “don’t humiliate the guy, ha ha ha”.
This riled the Emmanuel Macron. He said that Brazil deserves a leader who would deal with cases, and no disrespect to his wife. Review Bolsonaro 41-year-old macron called “extremely rude.” “What can I say? It’s sad. It’s sad especially for him and for Brazilians,” said macron.
The conflict between the two presidents began after the Makron expressed concern about fires in the Amazon and offered to discuss the situation at the G7 summit. And Bolsonaro called it an internal affair of Brazil and accused the colleague of “colonial thinking.”
