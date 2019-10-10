Breaking standards: the Victoria’s Secret first attracted to its advertising model with 50-m size…
The famous American manufacturer of lingerie Victoria’s Secret for the first time in its history, attracted to the advertising model with 50-m size clothes. It happened after years of criticism of the company, which until now worked exclusively female traditional model parameters.
Ali Tate Cutler took part in a joint project of Victoria’s Secret and British brand Bluebella. Myself Ali believes that from Victoria’s Secret it was a very smart move. Because most women in the US wears clothes that American 16th (our 50th) in size.
However, according to the newspaper Metro, after the filming of this ad, a collaboration with Victoria’s Secret and Ali ends. Long-term contract she has not yet offered. But she is glad of this, considering it a good start — both for herself and for all women of similar appearance. “They are moving in the right direction and listen to our customers who want to see women of different shapes and sizes,” she says.
In line for Bluebella Victoria’s Secret has entered the underwear and also nightwear, and hosiery.
