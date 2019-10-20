Breakthrough of the dam in Siberia: a new serious danger
The collapse of a dam in Krasnoyarsk region, where on 19 October killed 15 miners, could trigger the leakage of mercury. About it to Agency “Interfax-Siberia” became known from the words of an informed source.
According to the interlocutor of the Agency, mercury could be used in the extraction of gold.
The production of the yellow metal were on the river Ceiba, which flows into the river Sisim, and she was in the Yenisei river. Thus, there is a risk of mercury one of the major rivers of Russia.
Note that a dam break killed 15 people, another 16 miners were injured. The fate of six of the mine workers remains unknown.
On 20 October in Krasnoyarsk region declared a day of mourning for the victims.
Meanwhile it became known about detention of the General Director of “Sisim” in the framework of a criminal investigation of the deaths at the dam in Krasnoyarsk gold-mining enterprise. He is charged with part 3 of article 216 of the criminal code (“Violation of safety rules at conducting the works, entailed on imprudence death of two and more persons”).
Recall the “FACTS” published a video from the dam.
