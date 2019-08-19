Breasts Tina Karol and the recognition of Viktor Pavlik: the starry whims on filming the holiday show…
In Lviv, at the football stadium, took place the shooting of the concert “Musical platform”. It was attended by the stars and young Ukrainian artists. “Arena Lviv” takes a “Platform” for the second year in a row. Shooting the show spends the channel “Ukraine”, timing the air for Independence Day, August 24. This year the festival gathered 20 thousand audience, and the record of the project without interruption lasted for five hours!
— For the second consecutive year in Lviv, in late summer, the festival concert of Ukrainian songs “Music platform”, — told the “FACTS” the presenter and music producer Gennady Viter. — It was important for us to conduct it in Lviv — the cultural capital of Ukraine. Besides Kyiv, it seems to me, already saturated with a large number of musical projects.
— Famous artists perform on the same stage, start-up performers…
— And they love it! Moreover, for us it was important to the Union stars and young artists. The festival has gained credibility and now many famous artists want to be here. It is no secret that for top artists important level of the. When we wanted to get a star like Tina, he had to control every detail! Tina personally called the organizers, asking questions, including the technical aspects of the performance. For it is very important!
— Tina Ryder complex?
— Very simple. No frills and sky-high wishes. Three months ago she said, “I’m interested in this project and want to look into the eyes of the public and understand in the right direction I’m moving.” Now Tina is driving a new album in the US, but here in Lviv, checks how well the audience would perceive her new music.
Tina Karol became the main star of “Music platform”. She came to Lviv the day before the show and got settled in the hotel in the heart of the city. Fans of the singer were tracking her every step, accompanying the artist, even moving from the hotel to the stadium.
View this post in Instagram
Tina Karol in Lviv! #of thinakural
Tina came on stage “Platform” close to midnight when the stadium was already “warmed up”. Outfit of the singer surpassed all expectations of the audience — her Breasts were barely covered with a thin chiffon fabric of the dress. Tina sang a few songs, the whole stadium sang with her and not released from the scene.
View this post in Instagram
Gorgeous Tina Karol with “Ukraïnskiy songs / Ukrainian Song Project 2019”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter