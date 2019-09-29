Breathtaking: a must to visit places in southern California
Despite the fact, you live in southern California or came here to visit, to your surprise and delight there is no limit. You will be enchanted by everything: beaches, mountains, ocean and city life. SoCal, it is so abbreviated as the locals call southern California, will be able to offer something for everyone.
Publishing Only In Your State describes some of the most famous places in southern California.
- Sunset Cliffs, Point Loma (San Diego).
Across the country there are few places that can compete with it. Straight from the sunset Cliffs in point Loma you can enjoy a magnificent view from which is simply breathtaking.
- Descanso Gardens (La Cañada Flintridge)
Descanso gardens extends over an area of about 150 acres (60 hectares). Here you will feel like in a fairy tale — a rich and lush greenery to please the eye at every step along with serene ponds and tranquil environment.
- The national Park “Joshua tree”
If you visit this national Park, you can catch yourself thinking that you will never want to leave southern California.
Regardless of whether you hike, camp or just love to be surrounded by nature, the national Park “Joshua tree” is not like what you have ever seen before. From it is breathtaking.
- Park “Balboa”
Regardless of whether you love natural scenery, stunning architecture or just a busy city Park, “Balboa” in San Diego without a doubt is one of the best places on earth.
- Huntington Beach
When it comes to piers in southern California boasts some of the best in the country. Of course, it is very difficult to choose the best, but this powerful and intoxicating landscapes. It is located in Huntington beach.
- Coronado
In Coronado is one of the most famous hotels. Walk along the sandy beaches near the hotel Del, in a charming residential streets or bike ride through one of the most beautiful cities in America.
- Catalina Island
Like that the island could not be found in the world. Coming here, you escape from the hustle and bustle, you do not need goes far from home. The island has everything: beautiful scenery, magnificent architecture and charming local shops and restaurants.
- The island of Santa Rosa national Park “Channel Islands”
The island of Santa Rosa, which is part of the National Park “Channel Islands” full of eye-popping and stunning scenery, ideal for walks in the fresh air, Hiking, kayaking and walking.
- Laguna Beach
Sometimes, when people hear about southern California in the first place are beautiful beaches. Perhaps this is because the state has become home to masses of stunning beaches and the views from here are heavenly. One of the favorite places of the residents of Laguna beach.
- Meditation center
Just a short drive from Los Angeles you will find a peaceful and quiet place in southern California. Located in Ojai, relaxing place to allow you to explore the area, admire the scenery and breathe the fresh air deeply.
Yes, definitely southern California are home to some of the most picturesque places in the country. Do you have any favorite places that we have not specified in this list?