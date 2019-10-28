Brembo will quiet the brakes for electric cars
A popular company that produces brakes for various vehicles worldwide, reaches a new level in connection with the growing interest in electrification.
Without the roar of a powerful petrol engines, capable of drown out the Brembo brakes, the brand runs the risk of spoiling the thrill of enjoying the silence of electric cars. The development of quieter brakes is just one of the challenges facing the company as it seeks to go beyond its traditional businesses and to circumvent the threat of obsolete technology with the development of automobile industry in the digital age.
Brembo develops lighter electric brake units with electric drive used in electric vehicles to replace traditional hydraulic brakes and facing threat to their business because of the so-called regenerative braking systems that capture lost energy when the cars brake, and send it back to the battery.
“Electric motors do not make noise, so the brake system may ultimately annoy passengers. They can even watch a movie in the future, sitting in their cars, thanks to Autonomous driving, so our goal also is to slow down more and more quiet,” said Executive Deputy Chairman of Brembo Matteo Tiraboschi