Brent crude fell below $27 for the first time since 2003

March 18, 2020

At the auctions in London the price of Brent crude oil for the first time since September 2003 fell below $27 per barrel.

Нефть Brent упала ниже $27 первый раз с 2003 года

About it reports the Russian news Agency “RBC”.

Clarifies that the minimum oil fell to the $26,66, thereby updating the indicator on 30 September 2003, when it amounted to $of 26.81.

It is reported that the price of the may futures of WTI fell lower than $25 per barrel.

It is reported that at its maximum (in January 2020) the cost of one barrel of Brent amounted to more than $71.

It is noted that on the background of the conflict between oil producing countries and the epidemic spread of a new SARS coronavirus the price of oil could fall further.

