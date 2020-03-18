Brent crude fell below $27 for the first time since 2003
March 18, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
At the auctions in London the price of Brent crude oil for the first time since September 2003 fell below $27 per barrel.
About it reports the Russian news Agency “RBC”.
Clarifies that the minimum oil fell to the $26,66, thereby updating the indicator on 30 September 2003, when it amounted to $of 26.81.
It is reported that the price of the may futures of WTI fell lower than $25 per barrel.
It is reported that at its maximum (in January 2020) the cost of one barrel of Brent amounted to more than $71.
It is noted that on the background of the conflict between oil producing countries and the epidemic spread of a new SARS coronavirus the price of oil could fall further.