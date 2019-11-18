Brewers spoke about the role of women in society
Popular Ukrainian artist Artem Pivovarov backstage Christmas show “from Ukraine, 20-ti!”, which channel “Ukraine” will show on the evening of 31 December, admitted that he likes strong women who know how to balance work and personal life. By the way, during the Christmas show also vstupit Olya Polyakova, who previously told, what turned the gift to daughter on his birthday. Polyakov does not hide his emotions — “This horror!”
In an exclusive interview to journalists of the channel “Ukraine” Artem Pivovarov admitted that women careerists cause him sincere admiration:
“I believe that a woman can combine because there are many examples in the media space. For Example: Beyonce, Madonna, Angelina Jolie. So many talented, creative, ideological, primarily women self-made, which still have time to watch the kids. Could a man be ambitious and raise children is, I think, a very difficult question,” he added Artem Pivovarov with the journalists of the channel “Ukraine”.
The contractor also said for him who is an example of real women – strong and delicate at the same time.
“As for women, I have said and will say that women are a strong part of our universe, our planet Earth. And I was raised by two amazing women – my mother and my grandmother, and I know what a strong woman. Here are some of the men shout: “We are strong, we can do anything without women!”… Nothing you can’t live without women, we all know it,” – said the actor backstage at a gala show “from Ukraine, 20-ti!”.