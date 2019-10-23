Brexit postponed, the British Parliament did not support Johnson
On Tuesday, October 22, Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered another defeat in Parliament. The house of Commons refused to urgently vote on a new draft agreement with EU Brexit, which was brought from Brussels Johnson. It seemed that he could fulfill his promise to withdraw Britain from the EU no later than 31 October.
However opponents of the Prime Minister decided otherwise. First, they were able to push through Parliament an amendment that requires the government first to develop and adopt laws regulating Brexit. Johnson 21 Oct introduced these bills. The total volume of the prepared documents is 110 printed pages. The Prime Minister wanted the House of Commons began their examination on the same day. But the question was not even included in the agenda.
In the evening of 22 October, the deputies again refused to vote on bills Johnson, citing the fact that it is impossible to carefully examine such an important document for the country in the proposed government terms. They decided to avoid making hasty decisions.
Johnson was furious. He said that in this case, it suspends the consideration of bills. The pause is necessary to the Prime Minister for consultations with the EU leadership. If Brussels will grant another postponement for Brexit, the Prime Minister does withdraw the draft laws and demand early parliamentary elections.
All observers believe that the October 31, Brexit will not take place. Brussels will hardly venture to deny London in delaying. Because it will lead to the uncontrolled release of Britain. And that EU leaders try to avoid. It is expected that Brussels will announce its decision on the postponement no later than October 28.
At the moment the Conservative party a big advantage, if you believe the polls. However, the failure of Brexit, by estimations of analysts, will deprive Johnson and his supporters from at least 10 percent of the votes in early elections. The chances of the labour party to succeed, on the contrary, rapidly increases.
We will remind, in London held a mass rally, the participants of which demanded the holding of a second referendum on Brexit.
