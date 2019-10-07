Brezhnev and Meladze for the first time after rumors of a divorce appeared together in public (video)
Singer Vera Brezhnev and composer Konstantin Meladze for the first time after rumors of divorce appeared in public together. The couple visited the Moscow club RED, where the concert of Ukrainian artist Rozhden. Celebrity couple spent time in the VIP area. Faith and Constantine all night holding hands and hugging. Their behavior spoke for itself — in family there is love and harmony, talking about any divorce is not.
Brezhnev also published a photo with her husband, where he hugs her and she covers her face with his hand.
Recall that in the media there is news about alleged marriage Brezhnev and Meladze bursting at the seams. The composer was credited with an affair with his young ward from the group “VIA Gra” Eric Herceg. Faith did not tolerate false reports in the press and made a statement in which he ridiculed the rumors about her husband’s infidelity.
