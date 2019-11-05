Brian Adams — 60: an unusual hobby rock musician (photo)
On Tuesday, November 5, legendary canadian rock musician Bryan Adams is celebrating 60-year anniversary. On the page in Facebook he thanked fans of her work for the fantastic congratulations and promised to please new video with a song for Christmas.
Not everyone knows that, besides music, Bryan Adams is seriously into photography. His camera captured many celebrities, Mickey Rourke, Sean Penn, sting, Mick Jagger, Pink, Victoria Beckham… even Queen Elizabeth II is depicted on his picture. By the way, one of them is her portrait with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh can be seen in the National portrait gallery in London.
A photograph of Queen Elizabeth II was made at Buckingham Palace (photo from archive of the author)
Photos taken by Bryan Adams, has graced the covers of popular magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Interview…
Camera angles shots are always unusual. For example, the famous British Director Ken Russell captured at the age of 78 years old swinging on a swing, and American actor Dustin Hoffman sitting on a deserted beach in Malibu in a tuxedo with a bow tie. Singer and designer Victoria Beckham Bryan Adams photographed on a Bicycle in shoes on high heels.
And a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II was made in Buckingham Palace. The Queen dressed in an elegant suit, hat, with a pearl necklace sits on the bench. And next to the bench… two pair of ordinary rubber boots.
.
“FACTS” also wrote that the legendary British rock musician Ozzy Osbourne is officially recognized as a mutant. Scientists at Indiana University have studied his DNA and identified a rare genetic mutation that allowed Osborne to ride out the perennial fascination of alcohol and drugs.
Photo title author
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter