Brian Austin green rejected Megan Fox in the beginning of the novel: “fortunately, she was very persistent”
33-year-old Megan Fox, a 46-year-old Brian Austin green together for about 15 years. Their relationship began when Fox was only 18 years old. In a recent interview podcast KFC Radio green admitted that for him the affair was not a love at first sight.
Brian explained that he met with Megan, when only just finished a previous relationship and didn’t want to start a new one.
Megan was very young when we met. And I decided that anything between us will not. Fortunately, she was very persistent, ‘ said the actor.
According to green, he rejected her, but when Megan gave him to understand that you’ll find another thought. A novel of the future spouses began before the filming of the Fox in “Transformers” (Transformers) and other famous for her film projects. Brian Austin green said that at the time weren’t watching them paparazzi, so he and Megan enjoyed the solitude.
The actors began Dating in 2004, and in 2006-m was already engaged. 24 Jun 2010 they staged a secret wedding ceremony on the island of Maui. But five years later, their Union was nearly broke up forever: the actress filed for divorce from her husband. However, a year later the couple reconciled. Now they are raising three sons: six-year-old Noah, five-year Bodhi and the three-year Journey of the river.