Bride: Lourdes Leon in a white mini dress on bike
The daughter of one of the most influential pop stars on the planet leads a pretty modest life. And, unlike my mother, who shows a master class in Turku in night clubs, prefers to ride a bike in new York. 22-year-old model was spotted on the streets of the Big Apple on Saturday morning walk in a slinky mini dress. White colour attire, the journalists considered symbolic — a couple of days ago edition RadarOnline has reported that Lourdes Leon is going to marry. The chosen girl was Jonathan Puglia, photographer and skateboarder.
In early summer Lola came to visit boyfriend’s family in Ohio, where he received the coveted offer of marriage. According to the newspaper, Madonna the marriage approves and is pleased to welcome Jonathan in his family.