Bride Nikita Dobrynin has unveiled plans for the near future
Dasha is a slip on the impressive plans with Nikita
Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin and his fiancee, 21-year-old Daria Kvitkova live together and enjoy their leisure time, the couple literally not parted and regularly pleases fans of photos and news. They equip your apartment, bring a cosiness in the house, and spend their free time in the company of mutual friends, now that Nikita and Dasha do not need to hide from prying eyes. The former bachelor and his girlfriend never cease to spoil and surprise each other with gifts. So, Nikita has in store for Dasha’s stunning surprise, what she said in Instagram.
Fiancee Nikita noted that before the official end of the show was forced to travel with her lover, in complete secrecy, but now everything has changed. A couple have a trip to Paris, and this time they can openly show their feelings and to appear together in public.
Dasha also has published a few exclusive photos from Greece, which poses in an embrace with Nikita.
“This photo was taken in Greece when my friends flew out for the weekend. And tomorrow will be our first trip, when we will not have to go to the airport within 20 minutes, when will not need cap and glasses, when we cease to sit in different corners of the airport and on opposite ends of the plane. Nikita made a surprise, and we fly to Paris!” — boasted happy girl the day before.
The fans wished them a wonderful romantic stay in the French capital and once again admired the couple Dasha and Nikita.
“The most incredible and romantic. Discover Paris with the new party. Great stay in the city of lovers!”, “You are a beautiful couple”, “Happiness to you! You are a lovely couple and a nice and unforgettable impressions, emotions from the trip, Class! You are just perfect”, “Garnier dochenku! VI bombezin,” wrote commentators.