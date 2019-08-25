Brie Larson has posted a video with his workout
Hollywood actress brie Larson, who played a major role in a fantastic superhero film “Captain marvel” (Captain Marvel) the Marvel studios, revealed how he keeps himself in shape his fans in social networks.
Previously, in order to play the main character of the Marvel movie Carol Danvers, a fighter pilot of the military air forces of the United States, the actress had to radically change my lifestyle, adhering to a protein diet and regular training with a Hollywood fitness trainer Jason Walsh.
In an interview with The Interview People, the star admitted that he was training for nine months: two hours, five days a week.
I never like not doing anything. And then I really wanted to understand what it feels to be trained by a woman. Like my heroine. So after about six months of our classes. Once Jason asked me, “So what you want to achieve in the end?” I answered: “My character is able to move planets. I want to at least move the car.” I was joking. Jason looked at me in earnest and said curtly: “all Right.”
recalls Larson.
After the release of the tape on the television brie Larson got a lot of popularity. On his page in Instagram brie demonstrates that after filming continues to engage your body in the gym.
Among the commentators affected and other Hollywood stars who were impressed after watching a short clip of the actress, among which Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman.
“What is it? You are unbelievable,” – said Natalie Portman.